Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FNF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.