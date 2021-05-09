FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

