Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FLMN remained flat at $$4.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 285,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,482. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

