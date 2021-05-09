Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $380.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

