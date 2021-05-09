EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

