Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

