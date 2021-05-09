Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

