Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $123.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.43.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

