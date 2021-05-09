Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

