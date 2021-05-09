Exane Derivatives Takes $859,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $588,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.