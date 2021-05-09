Exane Derivatives Sells 16,022 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

