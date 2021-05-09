Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 69,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

