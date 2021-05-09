Exane Derivatives Has $1.53 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

