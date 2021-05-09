Exane Derivatives Buys New Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.21% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.