Exane Derivatives Buys 2,275 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CTRE opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

