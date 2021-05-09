Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

