Exane Derivatives Acquires 991 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

