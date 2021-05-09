Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,282 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Maximus were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

