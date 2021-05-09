Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.12. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

