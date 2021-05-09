Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.