EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of EVERTEC worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

