Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Truist

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by Truist from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

