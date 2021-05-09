Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.36.

ETSY opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.16. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

