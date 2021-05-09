Ethereum Push Notification Service 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00008536 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00252448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 406.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01160268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.47 or 0.00749150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,577.20 or 0.99854059 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

