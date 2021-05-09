Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 72.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 77% against the US dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

