Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 59% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $274,395.96 and approximately $16,963.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.82 or 0.00792499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.64 or 0.09195977 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.