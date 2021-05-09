Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 573.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $16,078.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 573.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

