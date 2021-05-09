Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

