Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMBL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

