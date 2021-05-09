Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

