Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

