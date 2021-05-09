Era Swap (ES) Hits 1-Day Volume of $212,265.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $146,538.21 and approximately $212,265.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

