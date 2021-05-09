Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

