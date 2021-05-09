Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

