Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

STIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

