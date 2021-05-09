Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

