Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.