Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.