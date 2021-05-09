Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.45. Epizyme shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 12,817 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

