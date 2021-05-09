Enzyme (MLN) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $187.77 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $104.74 or 0.00182147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.19 or 0.00795081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.72 or 0.09183569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

