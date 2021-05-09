Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

NVST stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

