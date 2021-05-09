Envista (NYSE:NVST) Announces Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.
NVST stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.
In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
