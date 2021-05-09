Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envestnet stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. 730,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $92.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

