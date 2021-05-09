Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

