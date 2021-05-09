Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

