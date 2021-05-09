ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.24

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5813 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period.

