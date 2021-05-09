Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 435848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.