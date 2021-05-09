Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ET traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 45,707,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190,734. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.