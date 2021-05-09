Energizer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,404% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Energizer by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.