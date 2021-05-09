Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 3,918,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,870. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

