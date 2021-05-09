Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of research firms have commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

